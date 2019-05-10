HD Media
CONSOL Energy Inc. has announced that it has started developing a new low-vol metallurgical coal mining operation in Wyoming County, West Virginia, with an anticipated completion date of 2021.
"We are very pleased to announce the commencement of the Itmann Mine project, our first major growth initiative," said Jimmy Brock, chief executive officer of CONSOL Energy Inc., in a press release. "The Itmann Mine begins the next phase of our evolution, as we are now focusing on strategic and controlled growth."
Construction of the mine is expected to begin in late 2019 or early 2020, pending successful permitting and project development efforts, according to the release.
The company anticipates total capital expenditures of $65 million to $80 million over the next two years to develop the mine and preparation plant, with an anticipated mine life of over 25 years.
Full production is expected in 2021, and the operation could employ as many as 150 miners when it is up and running, according to a company spokesperson.
In the release Brock said the Itmann Mine will align perfectly with the company's current asset base.
"When combined with our current crossover metallurgical product from the Pennsylvania Mining Complex ... the addition of this new Itmann product should allow us to consistently produce 2.5-plus million tons of metallurgical quality coal annually, after the mine and preparation plant are constructed and fully functioning in 2021," he said.