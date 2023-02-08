Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The construction phase of the Loganwood housing complex, an affordable senior living center with veteran preference, is now underway in its beginning stages.

Last week, beginning on Jan. 30, crews from Charleston-based Jarrett Construction Services began the first landscaping work to make room for the three-story 33-unit housing structure. The building will be located on Hudgins St. on the site of a former parking lot near the U.S. Post Office and the old Hinchman House lot.

