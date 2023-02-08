Crews from Jarrett Construction Services began landscaping work for the new Loganwood housing complex on Monday, Jan. 30. As of Monday, Feb. 6, pictured, the crews are continuing work on leveling the property and digging part of the hillside out to make way for the 33-unit building.
LOGAN — The construction phase of the Loganwood housing complex, an affordable senior living center with veteran preference, is now underway in its beginning stages.
Last week, beginning on Jan. 30, crews from Charleston-based Jarrett Construction Services began the first landscaping work to make room for the three-story 33-unit housing structure. The building will be located on Hudgins St. on the site of a former parking lot near the U.S. Post Office and the old Hinchman House lot.
The parcels of property the site is located on were donated by both the City of Logan and Logan Regional Medical Center.
The projected completion date for the project is Dec. 31, 2024, with an estimated cost of $8,764,654. Funding for the project, which has been underway for several years, was awarded in October 2022 through low-income housing tax credits and HOME and Federal Home Loan Bank programs.
Planning and development for Loganwood was done through the Logan County Housing Authority, which was established by the Logan County Commission and operates under their umbrella, and the Logan Housing Corporation, a nonprofit entity established separately to receive additional funding opportunities not given to governmental bodies.
Once completed, Loganwood will be similar to the Housing Authority’s previous housing project, Logan Landing, located on the east end of Stratton Street where KFC and Subway formerly sat.
Logan Landing opened in December 2018 following a $5,920,822 project. That building, which is 36 units for low-income housing, is fully leased.
A unique attribute of the future Loganwood complex is that veterans in need of low-income housing will receive first preference. Roger Ramey, chair of the Logan County Housing Authority, said in November that applications for Loganwood will likely begin being accepted around November or December 2023.
The architects for Loganwood are Omni Associates, a firm based in Fairmont. AU Associates, Inc. is the real estate developer for the project while Jarrett Construction is the general contractor. The same three entities also completed the Logan Landing project.