LOGAN – Christian contemporary artist Tyler Richardson, best known for leading worship at The Ramp – a global ministry based primarily in Hamilton, Alabama – will soon make his way to Logan.
Richardson will perform some of his hit songs like “The Whole Earth Sings” and “You Are Everything” at the Logan campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19. Admission is free and also participating in the event as opening acts are Redemption Worship and Returning Fire.
Richardson is signed to Zealot Records and recently released a new album entitled “Youth Band Hits.”