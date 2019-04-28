LOGAN — Hundreds of people packed into the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College on Friday night to watch more than a dozen contestants compete in the first-ever "Logan's Got Talent."
The event was hosted by the Logan County Family Resource Network in sponsorship with Logan Regional Medical Center, Robert "Bob" Noone Adoption Services, Necco of Logan and others. Noone himself hosted the event alongside Burke Allen, manager for "America's Got Talent" winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., who was there to judge the competition with WCHS-TV host Kennie Bass and singer Anna Butcher.
Around 19 contestants, young and old, signed up for "Logan's Got Talent." The competition lasted nearly three hours as contestants performed to numerous genres of music including country, gospel, hard rock and even Broadway show tunes.
In the end, only three could win, with third place getting $200, second place $300 and first place $500 and a recording studio session in Ashland, Kentucky.
Tyler Brewster won third place, Kaitlyn Keyser won second place and Ricky Cooper won first place.
Cooper performed a rendition of the George Jones and Blake Shelton hit "Ol' Red" with Chuck Willis.
During remarks following the performances, all three judges lauded Cooper and Willis' performance, with Murphy remarking that they are "ready for the studio."
Keith White, with the Logan County FRN, says the agency plans to possibly hold the competition again next year.
