Logan Banner
LOGAN - COSI (Center of Science and Industry) brought its traveling science education program, ENERGY, to Logan Elementary School on April 3.
The day-long event started with a 45-minute interactive assembly in which the students helped assemble a chain reaction machine called the Super Awesome Machine, or SAM. The pieces of SAM allowed the students to explore potential and kinetic energy, forces and electricity.
Next, students participated in hands-on activity sessions to test conductors, build circuits and engineer their own miniature chain reaction machines.
ENERGY is just one of many traveling science education programs from COSI, a hands-on science center in Columbus, Ohio.
Each year more than 250,000 students take part in COSI on Wheels programs. ENERGY! is made possible through the generous support of its presenting sponsor, IGS Energy.