LOGAN — Employees with the City of Logan will have a little more money on their paycheck beginning next month.
During their regular monthly session Tuesday, June 14, the Logan City Council unanimously approved $1 per hour pay adjustments for about 39 city employees who work full-time. City accountant Jeff Vallet said the decision was made based on recent rises in expenses, particularly gasoline.
“Considering what our employees are facing … even with my employees, I’m looking at trying to give them a supplement until the price of gas goes under $4 a gallon — one of my people, it’s $75 a week to commute, all because of the price of gas,” Vallet said. “I was asked what would it cost to do a dollar across the board for all full-time employees.”
Vallet said the adjustments will cost the city about $74,400, which he said the city is able to provide.
“We have the resources to do it,” Vallet said. “We still are underpaid even when we raise that up, but that’s getting closer to a number, and at least we are letting our employees know we are trying, so my suggestion is to give a dollar an hour across the board for all full-time employees, and I’d like to make that effective the first payroll pay in July.”
The adjustments were unanimously approved by council, with councilwoman Donna Willis making the first motion and Ken Lee seconding.
The adjustments were the second set of raises for city employees in a year’s time. The pay raises approved by council last year were the first in nearly a decade.
“You know, we gave that raise last year, and it’s been gobbled up by the inflation,” said Mayor Serafino Nolletti. “Hopefully, we can do it again, and we do plan to do the Christmas incentive like we did long-term.”
Nolletti and Vallet noted that the adjustments do not pertain to water and sewage employees, as they are working out their own set of pay adjustments.