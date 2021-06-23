MAN — The Man Town Council approved a request by Mayor Jim Blevins to have a new roof put on the town hall building for $11,000.
Blevins made the request during a budget discussion with town accountant Jeff Vallet during the council’s regular session Monday, June 14. Blevins said the building has not had a new roof installed in at least three decades, and several rooms — including the council’s meeting room and his office — are leaking in spots as a result.
Blevins said he can obtain the metal for the roof for $6,000 and can have the labor done for $5,000. Blevins asked for a motion to have the project begin by mid-September to avoid the summer heat, and since the cost is under $15,000, both he and Vallet noted that it will not have to be put out for bid.
Blevins did not yet specify which contractor will perform the labor, but Vallet noted that since it’s a municipality, they will need to have a contractor’s license. The town will buy the materials.
In other news from the Man Town Council’s June 14 meeting, council members briefly discussed proposals for employee insurance policies. Councilman John Fekete said there were five proposals, and council agreed to schedule a special meeting for all five providers to be interviewed separately for 15 to 20 minutes each.
Council agreed to set the meeting for Tuesday, June 22.
Council then presented a plaque to councilwoman Mavis Toler for serving 38 years as city clerk. The plaque, dated Feb. 28, 2020, commemorated her retirement as clerk and was originally meant for a surprise party in her honor. The party was never held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council also presented town proclamations to the 2021 Man High School cheerleading team, who were Class “A” state champions. The proclamations followed a similar move by the Logan County Commission a week prior.
Mayor Blevins said the town will also acknowledge the 2021 Man High School boys basketball team, who were also Class “A” state champs, at next month’s council meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, July 12.