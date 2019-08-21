CHAPMANVILLE - During its regular session Tuesday, Aug. 13, the Chapmanville Town Council voted to approve a proposal by Mayor Raamie Barker to establish a town community fund for donations.
The fund allows citizens to donate money, which the town can use to contribute to organizations such as sports groups, instead of using money from the town's budget. Funding requests such as these are usually tabled. The fund will be set up under the town's name, and events like fundraising dinners and other activities will be allowed to raise money for it.
"Last meeting, we had a group that came in and asked for money, and we gave them money," Barker said. "I've always felt that this is kind of a bad practice because everybody will crash in on you wanting us to donate money, but of course, it was a good thing. It's not the aspect of the organization, it's the aspect of using tax dollars for this type of activity."
The town council would administer the funds and, much like how the county commission operates, will decide how much money is contributed per request.
"The council is a board, and we're elected by the people to do this, so we should bear that responsibility in some way," Barker said. "We can name it after somebody or something like that, but that way, it's a more appropriate use of public funds."
Councilman Joel McNeely made the first motion to approve the proposal, and the remainder of the council unanimously agreed.