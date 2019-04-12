LOGAN - At their regular session Wednesday, the Logan City Council officially canvassed the city's April 2 general municipal election.
Mayor Serafino Nolletti, who has held office since 2007, along with council members Josh "Keno" Muncy, Donna Willis, Jay Mullins, Ken Lee and Howard Jemerison, all ran for and were re-elected to their positions in an uncontested election.
Only 16 people voted in the election.
Nolletti received 15 votes, Mullins and Muncy received 14 votes, and Jemerison and Lee received 13 votes. The top vote-getter was Willis with 16 votes.
There was one provisional ballot cast in the election because the voter had a new address and was not in the books. Council members can choose whether or not to count a provisional ballot based on several guidelines; the ballot was not counted because the voter was not registered.
Lee Dean, a liaison for Secretary of State Mac Warner's Office, was there, along with city clerk Amber Miller-Viars. Dean was brought in to make sure all the processes were followed correctly, despite the low vote totals. Had the election been contested, voter turnout would have been higher, he said.
Dean also advised the possibility of not conducting primaries in future elections as a cost-saving measure. He said few smaller municipalities still hold primaries.
The election results will be certified by Friday following normal 48-hour protocol. The individual council members will take their oaths of office on May 1 for another four-year term. The next city election will be in 2023.