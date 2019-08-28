LOGAN - Three officials with the West Virginia Municipal League spoke about Logan's efforts to acquire home rule status at a special meeting Friday of the Logan City Council.
The meeting was a mostly informal one in which Mayor Serafino Nolletti, along with the five elected members of the council, city clerk Amber Miller, accountant Jeff Vallet, attorney Kendal Partlow and other officials, discussed the process of becoming a home rule city. Man Mayor Jim Blevins also attended.
Home rule, which began as a pilot program in four West Virginia municipalities in 2007 and has since been expanded, allows cities to have more freedom in implementing ordinances, rules and regulations that aren't available under normal statutes that apply to all cities and towns. The home rule program also allows for a 1% sales and use tax within city limits, which city officials have said can be used to finance projects like demolitions, renovations and street paving.
The council voted unanimously July 11 to begin the process.
During the discussion, three officials from the Municipal League - executive director Travis L. Blosser, deputy executive director Susan Economou and former executive director Lisa Dooley were treated to a catered lunch from Chirico's Ristorante. Afterward, they outlined Logan's path to becoming a home rule city.
"I've been able to go around to different places in the state, and I've seen what some of these other towns have done by implementing home rule," Nolletti said.
Dooley said what the city has done is a good first step. All three encouraged Logan's officials to essentially plagiarize from other home rule applicants in the Mountain State.
As with most major municipal ordinances, the City of Logan will have to pass an ordinance in which they will have to run a Class II legal ad and hold a public hearing on the matter, announced 30 days in advance. After the public hearing, the city can submit to the Home Rule Board, which will review the details of the hearing.
There are two ordinances that must be passed: one that allows the city to submit to the board and one to do whatever the board says the city can do.
The remainder of the discussion centered on how other cities, such as Parkersburg, have gone through the process and details of how they have implemented the program with sales tax and user fees and such. Blosser encouraged the city to work with business leaders on how B&O and sales taxes should be approached.
Economou said 2021 would be the earliest Logan could be fully implemented into the program, if they are approved by the Home Rule Board.
Nolletti, who was recently appointed president of the WVML, said he would like to get through the application process and achieve Home Rule Board approval by the end of 2019. The other city officials in attendance agreed.
There are currently 34 municipalities in West Virginia operating under home rule status. The city of Montgomery could be the next if approved by the Home Rule Board at its next meeting Oct. 9.
