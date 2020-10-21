CHAPMANVILLE — One Chapmanville town councilman recently raised a “stink” over a drain that’s giving shoppers a smelly welcome to the Towne N’ Country Foodland store in town.
During the Chapmanville Town Council’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting Oct. 13, councilman Gary Bledsoe said a drain near the parking lot of the store emits a foul odor.
“I walked sometimes halfway near there and honest to goodness, you can’t stand it, and I don’t think it should continue on,” Bledsoe said. “Somebody somewhere should have to do something with it and make an effort. I don’t care what they pour down in that hole.”
According to councilman Gary Neil, the drain is a storm drain, which councilman Ben DesRocher said services Towne N’ Country. Mayor Joel McNeely added that a second customer is also serviced by it.
Bledsoe proposed having the drain serviced more often to eliminate the scent.
“Whose run-off or whatever goes into that line?” Bledsoe asked. “Towne N’ Country, they can do something about that, I know. That’s a shame that anybody — any woman, any kid, or any whatever — has to go and inhale that. Now there’s stuff that they can pour in that and do something, and it might have to be poured in quite often. Instead of them pouring it in one time a year, let’s keep the odor down and put something down in there quite often, as needed. That’s their responsibility, now let’s make them take care of it. It’s unhealthy! How do you know that that won’t cause me to have the virus, to have to breathe that? You don’t!”
Neil said sewer water can sometimes run into the drain.
“It’s a storm drain for surface water, but there’s sewer water running in the storm drain,” Neil said.
Bledsoe responded that the county health department should be able to fix the issue if that’s the case. DesRocher said the town was previously hit with a “pretty significant fine” over a similar, but large issue involving a church in town.
Steve Savage, the town’s supervisor of street and sanitation, said the town does not have jurisdiction over the drain because it is on Towne N’ Country’s private property. He said he would have to access the store’s restroom to drop dye tablets to determine where the water is coming from through the drain.
McNeely suggested that making a complaint to the store might be the best option.