WEST LOGAN — Food, raffle prizes and more were offered as part of an open house event Saturday afternoon at Country Roads Development, LLC, located at the old Mathis Motel/Mountain Trail Inn at West Logan.
Just two years ago, the property was a deteriorating structure that had been damaged by fire. Now, the first floor of the building is fully leased to four businesses: Pinnacle Heating and Cooling, Logan Yoga & Fitness (along with Zumba with Kayla Marcum and Logan Taekwondo), the Studio Maletti beauty salon and the Smith Academy of Salon Professionals (SASPRO).
On Saturday, representatives from each business, excluding SASPRO, participated in an open house. On the main parking lot, patrons were treated to meals from the Chubby Chicks Food Truck.
Raffle prizes included coolers, a Craftsman wet/dry vacuum and gift cards to some of the businesses.
Across the main road from the building, Britta Aguirre, owner of Logan Yoga & Fitness, and others conducted a yard sale to benefit the Marjorie Oakley Home for Women, a women’s recovery home in Logan.
“We just wanted to open up the spaces so that they could see the transformation a little bit better, to see what my husband and my brother-in-law have accomplished in a very short time,” said Crystal Gore, one of the partners in ownership of Country Roads Development, LLC.
Country Roads is owned by David and Crystal Gore and Jimmy and Crystal Adkins.
“We completed those on schedule, according to plan, despite COVID and despite tripling of lumber prices last year,” David Gore said. “We completed everything on schedule and actually leased up all four spaces ahead of schedule.”
Saturday’s event also came with the announcement of phase two of renovating the building — turning the second floor into the Country Cardinal Lodge.
“We’re moving upstairs, and our focus is going to be on lodging and recreation and tourism here in West Logan,” David Gore said. “We’re going to have eight suites upstairs and one handicap accessible suite on the first floor. These are going to be really nice upscale overnight lodging suites — large, roomy, spacious rooms with living areas, some will have multiple bedrooms … living areas and full kitchens, even jacuzzi tubs in some of the rooms.”
Gore added that the team has also acquired a four-bedroom house between the building and the Guyandotte River. Sometime next year, that property will be renovated into a cottage for trail-riders.
“All of our guests will enjoy direct trail access to the Bearwallow Trail System and direct and private river access for kayaking and fishing,” David Gore said. “We’ll have a couple hundred feet of riverfront we plan to clean up and put fire pits on. It should be a really, really nice to stay for the people coming in to ride the Bearwallow Trail System.”
Gore said the goal is to complete the upstairs renovation project by mid-2022.