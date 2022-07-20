Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan County Clerk John Turner holds up a letter being sent out by the Clerk's Office urging voters to update their physical address information.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — The Logan County Clerk’s Office is urging residents to provide updated address information in the wake of new delegate boundaries drawn last year after the results of the 2020 U.S. Census.

Logan County Clerk John Turner says voters may need to potentially update their physical address to make sure they are placed into the correct precinct following the recent redistricting of delegate lines. For example, one part of a community may be in House of Delegates District 31 while another section of that same community belongs to District 33.

