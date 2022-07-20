LOGAN — The Logan County Clerk’s Office is urging residents to provide updated address information in the wake of new delegate boundaries drawn last year after the results of the 2020 U.S. Census.
Logan County Clerk John Turner says voters may need to potentially update their physical address to make sure they are placed into the correct precinct following the recent redistricting of delegate lines. For example, one part of a community may be in House of Delegates District 31 while another section of that same community belongs to District 33.
“It moved the lines and people that were, say, their precinct was 100 yards away, now it may be a mile away that they have to go and drive,” Turner said. “We can’t do anything. It’s beyond our control. We have to follow a code. The Census came in, it was late coming in, and with COVID, everything was backed up and that put a lot of pressure on our staff.”
Kaylee Midkiff, a deputy county clerk who oversees elections, said some individuals might need to update their address even if they have not relocated due to changes in addresses that came about from the 911 system.
Midkiff notes that a physical address — not a post office box — is needed.
“You can get your mail … I work in town, I get my mail here, but I live all the way up Route 44, so we just need people to help us so we’ll know exactly where their location is and where their residence is so we’ll know what precinct to put them in,” Midkiff said.
“It’s a guessing game for us unless people update their address,” Midkiff added.
Midkiff also noted that if someone isn’t sure what their physical address is, they need to contact Logan County 911 first and then obtain official documentation from them. Documentation such as bills are no longer accepted.
“We can’t change anything in our system until they come in and present us with a 911 paper,” Midkiff said. “They have to have it. It used to be a bill or something like that, but now, it’s 911.”
To update your voter address information, visit www.govotewv.com or visit the Logan County Clerk’s Office in room 101 of the Logan County Courthouse. The County Clerk’s Office phone number is 304-792-8620.