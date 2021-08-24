LOGAN — Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the county, the Logan County Commission has announced stricter rules for meetings and other services, effective Aug. 24.
Under the new rules, members of the county commission will meet with residents only by appointment. Commission meetings will also be closed to the public with no in-person attendance. Instead, meetings will livestream on the commission’s Facebook, and those interested in addressing the commission during the public comment period may do so by calling 304-792-8626.
Anyone admitted to the county commission facility will also be asked to wear a mask.
As of Monday, Logan County currently has 150 active cases of COVID-19. The county has added 46 new cases since Friday.
Out of those active cases, 16 people are hospitalized. There have been 3,664 cumulative cases, with 3,418 recoveries and 96 deaths. The latest deaths — an 84-year-old woman and a 62-year-old woman — were announced by the Logan County Health Department on Friday.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Logan County has recorded two cases of the highly transmissible delta variant. The county has recorded eight cases of the UK alpha variant.
On Tuesday, the Logan County Health Department announced that anyone who attended the Logan High School Class of 1971 reunion on Aug. 13-14 should be tested due to an outbreak.
The health department also recently announced that booster shots for vaccinated individuals will not begin until mid-September. Third doses are currently being administered only to immunocompromised individuals.
Statewide, there were 10,980 active cases as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the WVDHHR, with a daily percent positivity rate of 12.76%. There have been 3,017 total West Virginians who have died as a result of COVID-19 complications.
In vaccine numbers, 1,103,689 individuals — 61.6% — in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 902,265 — 50.3% — are fully vaccinated. For West Virginians 65 and older, a high-risk age group, 79.9% have been fully vaccinated, while 90.7% of them have received at least one dose.