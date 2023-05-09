The Logan County Commission, pictured here during their regular meeting Friday, May 5, has adopted a new public comments format that requires citizens to sign up before beforehand and limits the comments to five minutes.
LOGAN — During the Logan County Commission’s most recent regularly scheduled meeting Friday afternoon, Commission President Diana Barnette announced a change in how the public may address the commission.
Historically, the public comments period during meetings of the Logan County Commission has been held at the end of the agenda. During the period, the public could air their comments to commissioners without any time constraint or requirement to sign up beforehand.
That all changes with the commission’s new policy, announced by Barnette at the beginning of Friday’s meeting. The new format is similar to the Logan County Board of Education’s way of doing things — public comments are limited to five minutes and those wishing to address the commission must sign up 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.
“Each individual will have five minutes because we’ve gotten into some long meetings here lately and I wanted to kind of address that,” Barnette said.
County eastern fire district coordinator Jimmy Porter was the sole individual to sign up for comment Friday afternoon. Porter questioned whether the new format applies a hard five minute time limit, or if the time limit pauses if an official, such as a commissioner or Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling, interrupts to respond to something that is said.
Barnette responded that the new format is meant to prevent back and forth discourse and citizens will instead be allowed to air their comments uninterrupted.
“Five minutes is five minutes,” Barnette said. “We’ve turned into a Q&A. The public presentation and public comments has turned into a Q&A, which could go on forever, and then we get questions from the audience and then would that mean we’d have to start the clock and stop the clock … so, what I envisioned was, simply, a public comment, which you give us the information that you’d like for us to have, and then we would follow up later if there was a Q&A.”
“OK, so there’s no reclaiming of time if I’m interrupted if I start speaking?” Porter asked.
“I would hope that no one would interrupt you,” Barnette said.
Although Barnette did not specifically cite which public comments she said were the cause of recent long meetings, county eastern fire district coordinator Jimmy Porter apologized to the public and took some blame for the new format. Porter, along with some other residents of the Man area, has used the period in recent meetings to address issues with volunteer fire department funding.
“I want to, I guess, tell everyone in the county that I somewhat feel that this new format that you’ve adopted, I’m going to take responsibility for that because I’ve been on you all in regards to accountability of levy funds for fire departments,” Porter said, “so, I’m going to apologize to everybody in the county for the new format.”