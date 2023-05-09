LOGAN — The Logan County Commission closed on its purchase of the former Camp Chief Logan boy scout camp at Garrett Fork during a brief meeting in the commission’s downtown Logan office on Wednesday, May 3.
The commission purchased the 804-acre tract of property for $915,000 using money from the Coal Reallocation Fund, which is earmarked for economic development purposes. The property, according to the online West Virginia Property Viewer, was owned by the Logan Mingo Boone Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Logan County Commission President Diana Barnette said the county had been paying $40,000 per year for upkeep of the camp, which was not enough to keep the property up as time progressed.
“Over the years, that’s just not enough money to keep it up and so it just kept deteriorating,” Barnette said.
Barnette said the county originally had conversations with the Boy Scout Council about what to do with the property in 2021, which was the year she took office as a commissioner. She said the discussions arose out of a want to focus the property more locally instead of using it as a regional camp.
“Boy scouts didn’t get to use it much, like the WECAN program and local camps, local groups, went out of the county for their camps because our boy scout camp was just not, you know … the cabins needed repairs, the infrastructure, the sewer lines, the water lines, plumbing, there needs to be a lot of repairs,” Barnette said, “So we approached the Boy Scout Council in 2021 — my first year in office — and told them we weren’t going to give them $40,000 anymore, that it really wasn’t enough to make the improvements that were necessary to make it a viable camp and we weren’t willing to put more money into it.”
Eventually, Barnette said, the council decided they needed to sell the property. Barnette said that when she learned that it was for sale, she immediately expressed interest in having the county buy it.
“I received a call from a friend who said the boy scout camp is for sale and there’s several developers looking at it,” Barnette said. “Right away, I knew that this was something I didn’t think that the county should lose. We don’t have a lot of property and me and the other two commissioners agreed that it was a viable asset that we wanted to invest in. It’s investing in your youth in the county.”
While there are no immediate plans, Barnette said the commission hopes to utilize the massive tract of land for a variety of purposes including boy scouts, girl scouts, 4-H camps, WECAN camps, church camps and trainings for county and local city law enforcement officers.
“There are numerous possibilities for that camp and I know there has been a little bit of backlash and questions about the purchase, but I only see good things,” Barnette said, “and the amount of money that we paid is exactly what it was appraised for. There was an appraisal and we paid exactly what it appraised for. We didn’t want to lose it to developers and we didn’t want another complex up there and us lose our scout camp.”
Barnette said the county lost the former girl scout camp, located in nearby Mill Creek, several years back after it was sold to a private purchaser. Therefore, she said the boy scout property can also be used for the girls as well under the county’s ownership.
Barnette said the county already has some equipment on the site to start the early process of the work needed. She said eventually, the county will give the camp a new name and will structure it in ways people are familiar with.
The commission’s purchase was part of one of several bids made.