Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20230510-log-camp.jpg
Buy Now

The Logan County Commission is now the owner of the former Camp Chief Logan boy scout camp property at Garrett Fork.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — The Logan County Commission closed on its purchase of the former Camp Chief Logan boy scout camp at Garrett Fork during a brief meeting in the commission’s downtown Logan office on Wednesday, May 3.

The commission purchased the 804-acre tract of property for $915,000 using money from the Coal Reallocation Fund, which is earmarked for economic development purposes. The property, according to the online West Virginia Property Viewer, was owned by the Logan Mingo Boone Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you