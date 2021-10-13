This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
LOGAN — Logan County’s COVID-19 rate is roughly the same as it was this time last week, with 172 active cases as of Monday.
That’s a little less than last week’s count of 204. On average, the county health department has been recent recording about 20 new cases per day. Cumulatively, there have been 5,320 cases recorded in Logan County, with 127 deaths and 5,021 recoveries. Seventeen people are currently hospitalized with the disease.
The county’s most recent death, a 74-year-old man, was announced by the health department Monday. Before that, three new deaths — two 52-year-old women and a 79-year-old man — were announced Friday.
Logan County has now dropped to gold on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map, with a daily percent positivity rate of 4.96%. All of Logan’s surrounding counties, however, are in the red.
Statewide overall, there are 9,861 currently active cases with an 6.02% daily positivity rate. To date, 3,995 West Virginians have died as a result of COVID-19 complications; 19 of those were newly recorded Tuesday.
A reported 57.3% of Logan County’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s more than the state’s overall total of 54.9% and significantly more than neighboring Mingo County, which only has 32.2% of its population receiving at least one dose.