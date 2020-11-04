LOGAN — After a lengthy discussion at the regular session Tuesday, Oct. 27, the Logan County Board of Education voted to transition the county’s elementary school students into a four-day-per-week in-person model, with later dates planned for middle and high school students.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 9, students at the elementary school level — grades pre-K through 4 — who are currently attending school under the county’s “blended” model will begin attending school in person four days per week, so long as the county’s color on the West Virginia Department of Education map remains green, yellow or gold. Those students will attend school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday — Wednesdays will remain as remote instruction.
Board members voted to transition the county’s middle school students into the four-day model on Monday, Dec. 7, and high school students on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Superintendent Patricia Lucas has the discretion to call off school at any time.
Lucas said the decision to begin with elementary schools came after speaking with each school’s principal about the idea.
“I’ve looked at the calendar, and we have spoken to every principal earlier and talked to them about what their thoughts are in bringing students back for four days,” Lucas said. “With all of the elementary principals, they feel that they are ready and would like to have those children back in the buildings as much as possible. As we know, our young children, they have a lot of basics to put in place. As we have said, some of them, the very young ones, they haven’t learned school yet. They don’t know all the expectations for them being in the building.”
Once the entire county is integrated into the four-day model on Jan. 4, only the four-day or virtual school will be the options. The current two-day model will not operate. According to Lucas and assistant superintendent Darlene Dingess-Adkins, the number of students in Logan County attending in-person instruction and virtually is about split with around 52% of the county’s students attending under the “blended” model.
With less than one week until the new model takes effect for elementary schools, Logan County is currently gold on the state school map as of the most recent update released Saturday, Oct. 31. The gold rating indicates elevated community transmission of 10-14.9 cases per 100,000, or 4-4.9%.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 3, Logan County has 70 active cases of COVID-19, with seven of those hospitalized. Cumulative cases are at 825, with 709 recovered and 46 deceased.