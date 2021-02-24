LOGAN — Logan County’s active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continue to decline, with 126 in the county as of Tuesday afternoon.
That’s a massive drop of 50 cases from just the day before on Monday, when active cases in the county were at 176. The county added only five new cases Tuesday.
Logan County’s cumulative totals since its first recorded case of COVID-19 on March 25, 2020, now stands at 2,712 cases, with 2,511 recoveries and 75 deaths. The most recent death is a 57-year-old man, confirmed Tuesday.
Twenty-two of the county’s cases are currently hospitalized.
“We’re averaging less than, probably, eight a day — somewhere right around that number, maybe a little bit less than that,” said Steve Browning, administrator of the Logan County Health Department. “I expect to continue that direction, I really do. I could be wrong, but I’m thinking the further we get away from the holidays and the more people that become vaccinated and the more people that are unable to catch it, the better off the numbers are going to be.”
Regional vaccination clinics continue to be held at the county’s resource center at the former 84 Lumber location at Peach Creek. Browning said that close to 700 vaccinations were administered last week.
“We’re getting out everything that we get,” Browning said. “In other words, if the state gives us a dose, we’re giving a dose out, so whatever they hand us, we’re vaccinating within that week.”
The demand is certainly high, as a vaccination clinic at the site on Saturday that held by Coalfield Health, Southern West Virginia Health System and Logan County EMS saw traffic backing up all the way across the Peach Creek bridge and onto main W.Va. 10 at several points throughout the afternoon.
Browning said more people are becoming more comfortable with the vaccine, which was plagued with concerns and some internet conspiracy theories during its initial rollout.
“We always run into individuals that are hesitant for whatever reason, but the majority of the people are becoming more and more receptive to it and open to it as they feel more confident in seeing others that’s had it and not having any reactions and/or bad reactions, or some of the other rumors that you hear about vaccinations, and that’s not taking place,” Browning said.
Two more regional vaccine clinics are scheduled this week: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday for mostly second doses and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday for first doses. Browning said these two clinics are what will be held “at minimum” for this week, and others might be scheduled if needed.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 8,528 current active cases of COVID-19 statewide as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, with 285 of those received over the previous 24 hours, for a 3.32% daily positivity rate. There have been 130,139 cumulative cases recorded statewide, with 2,274 deaths.
For vaccines statewide, 272,007 total first doses have been administered, with 167,953 West Virginians fully vaccinated.
Logan County was orange on Tuesday’s update of the WVDHHR’s daily county alert system map.