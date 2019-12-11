LOGAN — A countywide academic competition could soon be coming to the middle school level in Logan County, and proponents of the idea say they would like to see it expand into a regional competition.
Logan Middle School Principal Brian Atkinson and Logan County Board of Education member Dr. Ed White have come up with the idea of an academic bowl, which would differ from the already existing academic challenge in how it’s presented. Academic challenge is more of a variety of games, whereas the bowl is a complete academic competition that can be set up in a variety of ways.
Atkinson said he is looking at hosting it as teams of four competing against each other in competitions with things like buzzer rounds. He said his goal is to challenge high-achieving students.
“What we’re looking at is — one of my things that I stressed when I came here as principal — is we always go after the low ones to try to drive scores up,” Atkinson said, “but what about our high ones that are delivering? What are we doing to challenge them? We don’t want them just to stay in on a plateau and flat. We want them to always push themselves, because eventually, they’re going to be getting into AP classes and college classes at the high school.
“We want our kids to struggle a little bit — the ones that are up there — to push themselves for more,” he added, “and when they can get that internal push, they’re going to get it.”
Both Atkinson and White compared the idea to the academic competitions the Logan High School Beta Club has participated in at recent state and national conventions. They said they’d like to see the idea expand into a something like an Academic Cardinal Conference, which would bring in numerous schools from counties in the same conference around the region.
“You know, we hear about sports all the time,” White said. “I’d like to gift some stimulus and some encouragement to academics. I’d like to get the emphasis on academics a little bit more. Our higher functioning students, sometimes they kind of get pushed aside. AP classes won’t handle all their needs, and I just think we need things like this to just spur that to foster our academic environment, make our schools better.”
Atkinson said he is shooting for a late-March 2020 inaugural bowl — one that he’d like to keep simple by inviting the other two middle schools in the county to LMS to compete. He said something like a round-robin tournament could be held in which the top two schools can compete for a championship.