LOGAN — Positive cases continue to be on the decline in Logan County, with only 19 new cases added from Friday, Feb. 12, to Tuesday, Feb. 16.
According to the latest report from the Logan County Health Department, there were 2,669 cumulative cases altogether recorded in Logan County as of Tuesday, compared to 2,650 the previous Friday. Tuesday’s numbers show a still high, but slightly lower, current active rate of 212 cases. Twenty-eight people are hospitalized and there have been 2,390 recoveries and 67 deaths.
As he did last week, the county’s health department administrator, Steve Browning, attributes the drop in cases primarily to the spikes related to holidays in late 2020 coming to an end.
“A lot of the big numbers that we got from the holiday seasons, they’ve all gone and their contacts that became positive have all gone, and so the spread has slowed down,” Browning said. “If you go on the state website, you can see that yourself. It’s quite a bit of a drop.”
Vaccination clinics will continue to be offered this week at Logan County at the county’s resource center at the old 84 Lumber at Peach Creek. A 65-and-older vaccination clinic will be held at the site on Thursday, Feb. 18, and a second-dose clinic for healthcare workers will be Saturday, Feb. 20.
Right now, the clinics at Peach Creek are regional, meaning they primarily serve several counties at once and anyone within the state borders meeting criteria can be vaccinated there. Browning said he anticipates the state including Logan on the list by next week.
“It’s a regional vaccine clinic that we’re still all working off of the same list,” Browning said. “The state will probably start including us next week on the state list that they have.”
Last week, Browning said nearly 1,000 people, or perhaps even a little more, were vaccinated in Logan County. He said about 700 vaccinations were administered last Thursday and Friday, over 300 people last Wednesday and around 70 last Tuesday.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 10,969 active cases of COVID-19 statewide as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, with 228 of those received over the previous 24 hours, for a 3.18% daily positivity rate. There have been 128,117 cumulative cases recorded statewide, with 2,216 deaths. The state reported 252,098 total first-dose vaccines have been administered, with 144,250 West Virginians fully vaccinated.
Logan County was yellow on Tuesday’s update of the WVDHHR’s daily county alert system map.