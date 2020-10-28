LOGAN — Logan County has 64 active cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Tuesday afternoon, with 776 cumulative cases, 667 recoveries and 45 deaths.
The numbers are a little on the rise again, says Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning. On Monday, the active count was 59, an increase of five cases over a day’s time. This time last week, the active case number was 47.
“It’s climbing,” Browning said. “It feels like it to me, anyway. It feels like to me we’re getting some numbers. Our county tests quite a bit throughout the county. We’ve got so many facilities that are testing right now that if you look at our average of tests and what we’ve tested compared to what the other counties are testing around us, if you look at our seven-day trend, we’re averaging probably right around 100 tests a day, maybe more than that, but it’s somewhere in that neighborhood.”
The health department offers free testing from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday at their satellite location at the old 84 Lumber building at Peach Creek. Browning says he hopes to see the numbers decline some again over the next week.
“I hope to see these positive numbers start to drop, you know, that’s what I hope to see,” Browning said. “I hope to see our numbers slide back down to two or three a day rather than five to seven a day.”
To help ensure that happens, Browning once again emphasized proper precautions by avoiding close contact with others, avoiding closed-in places and wearing masks.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers as of Tuesday afternoon show a cumulative total of 22,706 cases, with 4,428 active and 483 of those received over the previous 24 hours. There have been 432 deaths in the Mountain State as a result of COVID-19.
Tuesday’s color-coded county alert map lists Logan County as gold, indicating elevated community transmission of 10-14.9 cases of infection per 100,000, or a 4-4.9% positivity rate. Logan County was also gold in the most recent Saturday update of the West Virginia Department of Education’s color map.