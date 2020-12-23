LOGAN — Cases of the COVID-19 virus have exploded in Logan County over the past week, reaching a high of 260 active cases on Monday.
There were 23 hospitalizations and a cumulative total of 1,479 cases with 1,163 recoveries and 56 deaths. Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning confirmed the county’s latest deaths from virus complications — a 67-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman — on Monday.
Logan County has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases in the past week, with 103 new cases confirmed since Friday. Last Tuesday, the active count stood at 150.
As a result of the surge, the Logan County Commission announced Thursday that the county’s courthouse will once again be limited to the public.
Along with 24 other counties, Logan County is red on the West Virginia Department of Education’s Saturday color-coded alert map. Just one week prior, Logan County was green, but only one county in the state — McDowell — is green this week.
Logan County was also red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s daily county alert system map Tuesday morning.
Browning largely attributes the extreme rise in cases to gatherings, particularly within families. He said the effects from the Thanksgiving holiday four weeks ago are still being seen.
“I think it’s like what it is everywhere else in the country right now,” Browning said. “We’re seeing a lot of it from Thanksgiving — a lot of it’s within families. We’re seeing a lot of it transferring around and a lot of cases related to family members. It appears to be a lot of gatherings and close contacts with families during that kind of thing.”
Browning added that the cold weather is not helping matters.
“The cold weather forces people inside more, which is, basically, an advantage for the virus,” Browning said. “Everybody’s packed inside, so instead of being out where it’s less likely for you to be in close contact with somebody, you’re having to go inside because of weather, and that adds to the fuel for it.”
The surge in cases comes just as the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 arrived in Logan County last week. Logan Regional Medical Center received its first shipments of the vaccine on Monday, Dec. 14, with Drs. Fahad Bafakih and Kamel Marzouk being the first recipients.
LRMC qualified to receive the vaccine through the West Virginia Hospital Association as part of the decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration to administer to frontline workers first. The hospital received 27 vials of the vaccine last week; each vial contains five doses.
The hospital will continue to receive new doses each week. The vaccines are provided on a voluntary basis, and LRMC pharmacy director and vaccine coordinator Kathleen White says the hospital hopes to set up clinics to administer it once it becomes available to the general public.
The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose regimen with 21 days between doses. The Moderna vaccine, which is being rolled out around the nation this week, is also a two-dose regimen, but with a 28-day wait between doses.
“We do need to get about, at least, 70% to 75% of the population vaccinated in order to eradicate this illness and to, kind of, live the way we’re having to live right now,” White said. “... I would just ask that people base their decisions on science, not something that they’ve read that they’re really not sure is correct or they’ve seen on Facebook or that kind of thing, because there’s a lot of misinformation out there.”
White suggested visiting CDC.gov for reliable information about the vaccines.
“(The Pfizer vaccine has) really good data — 95% percent (effectiveness rate). I mean, that’s pretty amazing in itself,” White said.
In addition to the hospital, the Logan County Health Department also received about 85 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was administered to first responders around the county according to state recommendation. Browning said the LCHD will also continue to receive new doses on a weekly basis.
Browning said he does not expect the vaccines to be available to the general public until around March.
Statewide, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 22,864 current active cases of COVID-19, with 1,400 of those recorded over the previous 24 hours, for a daily positivity rate of 10.25%. West Virginia has had 74,737 cumulative cases of the virus, with 1,171 deaths; 42 deaths were recorded over the previous 24 hours.