LOGAN — Cases of COVID-19 appear to continue to be on the downward trend in Logan County this week.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, the Logan County Health Department reported the county had 204 active cases. The county added 76 new cases over a three-day span from Friday, with the average daily new cases added being around 25 to 30.
This time last week, Logan County had 274 active cases of the virus, and two weeks ago, the number was 657. Overall, the county has seen 5,194 cumulative total cases with 4,858 recoveries.
The Logan County Health Department announced five new deaths Monday, bringing the county’s death toll to 122. They were a 37-year-old man, a 69-year-old man, two 64-year-old women and a 67-year-old woman.
Twenty-six cases from Logan County have been confirmed to be the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19.
Logan County remains orange on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) county alert map as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Statewide overall, there are currently 11,348 currently active cases with an 11.95% daily positivity rate, and 3,774 West Virginians have died as a result of COVID-19 complications — five of those were newly recorded Tuesday.
In vaccines, 56.9% of Logan County’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.