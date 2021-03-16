LOGAN — Active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, dipped below the 100 mark in Logan County last week for the first time in about four months, but are back above it this week.
Last Wednesday, March 10, Logan County had 81 active cases of the virus. Two days later on Friday, March 12, the county had 83 active cases, with 20 hospitalizations and a cumulative total of 2,817 with 2,656 recoveries and 78 deaths.
Overall, from Wednesday, March 10, to Friday, March 12, there were 12 new cases added.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to Browning, the county stood at 125 active cases, with 2,883 cumulative cases, an increase of 66 cases from last Friday. There have been 2,677 recoveries and 81 deaths. Three new COVID-19 related deaths in the county — a 66-year-old man, an 85-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman — were announced.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s statistics, the county’s daily positivity rate was 5.22% as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, leading to an orange showing on the daily county alert system map.
Regional vaccination clinics will continue this week at the Logan County Resource Center at the former 84 Lumber at Peach Creek. A second dose clinic will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, and a first dose clinic will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday.
For more information about getting tested or vaccinated, the Logan County Health Department can be contacted at 304-792-8630. To keep up to date on the county’s latest COVID-19 numbers when they become available this week, visit The Logan Banner’s Facebook page or www.LoganBanner.com.
According to the WVDHHR, there were 5,176 current active cases of COVID-19 statewide as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, with 341 of those received over the previous 24 hours, for a 3.21% daily positivity rate. There have been 136,019 cumulative cases recorded statewide, with 2,546 deaths; 15 of those deaths were recorded over the previous 24 hours.
For vaccinations, 392,736 total first-dose vaccines have been administered, with 246,568 West Virginians fully vaccinated.