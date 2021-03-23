LOGAN — Positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been on a slight uptick in Logan County over the past week, with the active count remaining steady in the 120s and 130s over the course of several days.
As of Monday, Logan County had 128 active cases of the virus, with 20 hospitalizations. Overall, there have been 2,939 cumulative total cases recorded in the county, with 2,730 considered recovered and 81 deceased.
The county added 15 new cases from Friday, March 19, to Monday. Nineteen were added between last Wednesday to Friday.
“The trend is up, but there are indications that it has leveled and hopefully coming back down,” said Logan County Health Department Administrator Steve Browning.
Last week, 680 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Logan County, with 350 second doses, for a total of 1,030. Logan County continues to host regional vaccination clinics every week in the county.
This week, second doses will be administered at the county’s resource center at the old 84 Lumber at Peach Creek on Wednesday, and first doses will be administered on Thursday.
Both clinics last from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Free testing will also be offered at the Tracy Vickers Community Center in Chapmanville from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Friday at the old 7/11 in Man and from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the county resource center (84 Lumber).
For more information about getting tested or vaccinated, the Logan County Health Department can be contacted at 304-792-8630.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 5,526 current active cases of COVID-19 statewide as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, with 327 of those received over the previous 24 hours, for a 3.46% daily positivity rate. There have been 138,429 cumulative cases recorded statewide, with 2,613 deaths; one of those deaths was recorded over the previous 24 hours.
In the state, 444,003 total first-dose vaccines have been administered, with 270,281 West Virginians fully vaccinated.
Logan County is currently gold on the WVDHHR’s daily county alert system map.