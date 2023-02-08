Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Craig Selby, long-time publisher and general manager of Charleston Newspapers, the former parent company of The Charleston Gazette and the Charleston Daily Mail, died Monday after a long illness. He was 77.

Selby spent his entire career at Charleston Newspapers, starting in 1968 as an advertising salesman shortly after earning a degree in journalism from West Virginia University. He was later named the company’s personnel director before advancing to assistant general manager, vice president and general manager, assuming the role of publisher in 1992.

