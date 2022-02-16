Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — Fire crews from Lake, Chapmanville and the West Virginia Division of Forestry battled several forest fires in the Chapmanville area of Logan County over the past week.

According to the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department, there were seven reported fires in the past week. Notable areas included Pecks Mill and on the mountain above the old county road in the Mullins Terrace and Kanawha Branch areas near Chapmanville.

A news release from the CVFD said there was a total 17 hours and 52 minutes devoted to extinguishing the fires, some of which threatened nearby homes and structures. Seventeen firefighters and eight fire apparatuses were utilized.

Any resident who spots a fire that has not yet been extinguished and/or is a threat to a nearby structure is urged to dial 911 or contact the CVFD by calling 304-855-4543.

