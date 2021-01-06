Crews work on replacing a section of sidewalk along the Dingess Street and Main Street intersection when coming into downtown Logan on Monday, Jan. 4. According to Mayor Serafino Nolletti, the West Virginia Division of Highways is replacing the sidewalks as part of the boulevard bridge project, as the intersection is state owned and maintained. The boulevard is scheduled for paving in April once asphalt plants reopen.
Crews begin replacing sidewalks along Dingess, Main intersection
dvidovich
