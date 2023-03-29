CHAPMANVILLE — Crews from the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Chapmanville Towers Saturday morning, where they extinguished a fire in the building’s dryer ventilation system.
The department initially responded to the seven-floor apartment complex over an activated fire alarm. Crews from the first engine that arrived reported smoke showing from the roof and heavy smoke on the seventh floor.
The crew from that engine extinguished a fire in the building’s dryer ventilation system, which stretched from the second floor to the roof. A separate ladder crew evacuated tenants on the seventh floor and checked for extension on the below floors.
No injuries were reported and tenants were able to return to their apartments later that afternoon. The Chapmanville VFD operated the scene for approximately two hours and received assistance from the Lake Volunteer Fire Department.
In a Facebook post about the incident, the Chapmanville VFD reminded local residents to check their dryer vents for blockages, as buildup in those vents are a common source of residential fires. After some individuals noted, however, that Towers residents may not have access to those vents, the department still urged homeowners to do so regardless.
“We understand that the Towers are constructed (in a way) that the tenants may not have access to keep those cleaned out,” the department wrote. “We were reminding everyone with this post whether they live in the Towers or wherever that dryer vents need checked and cleaned out. (The post was) not intended specifically for tenants at the Towers.”