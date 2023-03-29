Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — Crews from the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Chapmanville Towers Saturday morning, where they extinguished a fire in the building’s dryer ventilation system.

The department initially responded to the seven-floor apartment complex over an activated fire alarm. Crews from the first engine that arrived reported smoke showing from the roof and heavy smoke on the seventh floor.

