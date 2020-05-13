LOGAN — Crews once again had to cut through the asphalt to repair a water line break on Main Street in downtown Logan on Wednesday, May 6.
Water was first spotted gushing into the street from the break at around 7 p.m. that evening. By 8 p.m., crews from the city’s water, street and fire departments were all braving the unusually chilly May evening to dig into the road to fix the issue.
The break marked the second time in a two-week period that crews had to fix a line in that same area on Main Street in front of Chopper’s Barber Shop and Chapmanville Primary Care. However, the break did not occur in the exact same spot as the one on April 17, nor was it as severe a problem.
According to Mayor Serafino Nolletti, the break was a “baseball-sized hole” in a six-foot pipe that crews were successfully able to isolate by turning the valves off and reducing the pressure, unlike last time when the water had to be turned off at the water plant in order to do so. Only Main Street and Logan Regional Medical Center were affected, and crews had a new section of pipe installed and the job complete by around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
“We didn’t lose the amount of water that we did last time because of the availability of being able to isolate the leak by turning the valves,” Nolletti said. “By turning the valves off, they didn’t have to shut the whole plant down like they did last time.”
Main Street was reopened to motorists by Thursday afternoon.