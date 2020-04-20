LOGAN – Part of Main Street in downtown Logan was closed off over the weekend after crews worked to fix a busted main water line for nearly 16 hours on Friday.
The break was first noticed sometime around 9 a.m. Friday morning when water was spotted on the corner of Main Street in front of Choppers Barber Shop and Chapmanville Primary Care. By that evening, that entire section of the street was gushing with water as crew members from city agencies like the water department, sanitary board and fire department were on scene.
According to Mayor Serafino Nolletti, the break was in a main line buried under about 12 inches of concrete/asphalt that had to be dug into. What took the crews so long to fix the line, he said, was due to the high amount of pressure on the line and the time it took to install an entire 12-foot new section of line.
"Sometimes they can clamp those lines if the split's not too big, but this split was like a foot long, maybe 18 inches long, so they had to cut this line and put a whole new section in," Nolletti said.
The crews finally packed up around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. By Sunday, traffic was still blocked off to the first part of Main Street due to the digging and subsequent resurfacing that had taken place.
“It’s just one of these things that happens, unfortunately,” he said. “You just never know when something like that’s going to happen. We just have to deal with it when it does. I’m lucky, too, that everybody in the city jumped in to help our guys at the water department. You know, the water department was out there all that time, and the fire department guys were out there all that time, the sanitary board guys were out there all that time. … I’m very, very lucky I’ve got a bunch of good people that take pride in what they do for our town and keeping our people safe with fresh drinking water.”
The break resulted in brown water that was muddy for residents in the city and some surrounding areas such as Verdunville. Residents in those affected areas were on a boil water advisory as of Saturday.