CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville Regional High School has postponed its production of the musical “Into the Woods,” which combines students from the theater, band, choir and art programs to escort you to a show jam-packed with laughs, mystery and adventure. It is co-directed by Charles S. Wallace and Robin Bunch Bailey, the show is a massive collaboration of students from different extra-curriculars in the history of the school.
“This was my first year as the new director of choral activities at CRHS, and I have wanted to see ‘Into the Woods’ brought to Logan County for years,” Wallace said. “This show is larger than life, and by working at this school I found the right group of students to put on the biggest undertaking CRHS has ever produced.”
Based on the original 1987 Broadway production by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, “Into the Woods” follows the journeys of classic Grimms’ fairy-tale characters such as Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Rapunzel and Jack and the Beanstalk. They are intertwined with the original characters of the Baker and his wife, who go on a quest into the woods to reverse a curse set upon by a Witch.
“This production marks the first show in to utilize a live pit orchestra in Logan County in nearly a decade,” Bailey said. “ ‘Woods’ calls for a modest eight- to 11-piece pit ensemble. As a band director, I am thrilled to offer this experience to both our students and our other faculty members. As an educator, it is gratifying to see several members of the cast making their acting debut in this production, four of which are in the band program at CRHS. Watching the students working together and creating art, as well as new friends, is a true joy.”
“Into the Woods” presented by CRHS Fine Arts was set to debut in the coming month. New show dates will be announced as soon as possible. Follow the show on Facebook via the Chapmanville Performing Arts group page.