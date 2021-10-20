CHAPMANVILLE — The third and final week of homecoming festivities in Logan County wrapped up this past weekend with Chapmanville’s homecoming parade and game on Friday and the annual formal dance at the school on Saturday.
Just like with the other two schools, this year marked the first time the homecoming parade was held for the Tigers since 2019. No parade or school-sponsored formal was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools participating in the parade included Chapmanville Intermediate School, Hugh Dingess Elementary School, Chapmanville Middle School and Chapmanville Regional High School. Sports teams and homecoming royalty from both the middle and high schools got to have their day in the parade, and the CRHS band was also showcased.
Other participants of the parade included Mayor Joel McNeely and town police chief Alan Browning, J&S Excavating and Septic, Southern Elite All-Stars, Flip N Twist Gymnastics, Harts cheerleaders and fire departments from Chapmanville, Lake and Harts.
Float themes this year were “Pioneer Roast” for the freshman class of 2025, “Plow the Pioneers” for the sophomore class, “Boot the Pioneers” for the junior class and “Lights Out” for the senior class.
Later that evening, the Tigers defeated the Pioneers of Wayne High School 40-16 in their homecoming game. All three high schools in Logan County won their respective homecoming games this year.