Luigi, portrayed by Will Sweeney, and Mario, portrayed by Landen Tomblin, do their signature jump move during the Chapmanville Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16. Between them, portraying Princess Peach, is LaTosha Perry.
The sophomore class float, which featured a Monopoly theme with a wildcat - the mascot for Nitro High School - in an orange jumpsuit, makes its way through the Chapmanville Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 16.
CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville Regional High School’s annual Homecoming Parade was held Friday afternoon.
It was the first of three Logan County Homecoming Parades for this year. Lasting around 54 minutes, the parade featured sports teams from Harts PK-8, Chapmanville Middle and Chapmanville Regional High School; Chapmanville Midget League Football; Coalfield Youth Soccer League; local town officials; class floats; and, of course, school royalty to top the parade off.
Representing Chapmanville Regional High School as Miss CRHS this year was Chloe Trickler. She received her crown later that night from last year’s Miss CRHS, Morgan Adams, during the homecoming game between the Tigers and the Wildcats of Nitro High School.
Representing the school as Mr. CRHS was Brady Dalton, who was crowned by last year’s King, J.T. Craddock.
The Tigers won their homecoming game, defeating the Nitro Wildcats 47-0. Read the game story on Page 1B.
Logan High School will be the next to host its Homecoming Parade at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Man High School’s parade is set for 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.