CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville Regional High School’s annual Homecoming Parade was held Friday afternoon.

It was the first of three Logan County Homecoming Parades for this year. Lasting around 54 minutes, the parade featured sports teams from Harts PK-8, Chapmanville Middle and Chapmanville Regional High School; Chapmanville Midget League Football; Coalfield Youth Soccer League; local town officials; class floats; and, of course, school royalty to top the parade off.

