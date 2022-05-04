Chapmanville Regional High School senior Candace Maynard will perform in a showcase known as “Arts Alive” in Charleston this Friday.
Maynard was invited by Dr. Ray Lowther, fine arts coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Education, after she performed two monologues at the West Virginia State Thespian Festival at Marshall University in late March.
“Arts Alive” is an annual event by the West Virginia Department of Education that showcases outstanding arts education programs and student achievements in the state’s public schools. Works included in the event are selected from state arts conferences, festivals and exhibits throughout the state, a competitive submission process or by invitation.
The event is in its 14th year and has expanded to include work from dance, music, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, theater and visual art. Students perform and exhibit work before an audience of students, family members, educators, policymakers, leaders, advocates and philanthropists.
Maynard will perform the same two monologues that she performed at the Thespian Festival.
The first is a dramatic monologue from a play titled “The Diary of Anne Frank” by Albert Hackett and Frances Goodrich. During this monologue, Anne Frank attempts to make light of their situation to cheer up one of her companions named Peter.
The second is a comedic monologue that is from a scene from the musical version of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” In it, the lead character stands up to her boss and accuses him of spreading rumors about “their supposed affair.”
Maynard is the niece of Angela and Robert Baisden of Garretts Fork. She is an advanced placement (AP) student at CRHS and is involved in choir, theater, the Tri-Music National Honor Society and the National Honor Society. She is trained in several different styles of dance including tap, jazz, ballet and musical theater.
Maynard is an actress with Southern Coalition for the Arts, a performing arts company based in Logan. Some of her favorite roles include Mary Warren in “The Crucible,” Mr. Mistoffelees in “Cats,” Crystal in “Little Shop of Horrors” and Columbia in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
The free Arts Alive Showcase is set for Friday, May 6, at the Cultural Center near the State Capitol in Charleston. The art exhibit will be at 6 p.m., and the performance is at 7 p.m.