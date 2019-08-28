Logan Banner
CHARLESTON - Forty nurses who are empowering their communities, advancing nursing and leading change are being recognized with the Emerging Nurse Leader Award by the West Virginia Future of Nursing Action Coalition as part of its 40 under 40 leadership campaign.
One of the awardees is Tonya Crum, 39, BSN, RN, of Chapmanville. Crum currently serves as both clinical educator and director of acute inpatient rehab at Logan Regional Medical Center, where she has worked since graduating from the University of Charleston in 2003.
"Our awards are the shining stars of our next generation of nursing leaders," said Aila Accad, MSN, RN executive director of Future of Nursing WV. "We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and mentor them as they continue on their leadership journey to improve the culture of health in West Virginia."
Crum attributes her success to the love and compassion that she has for her patients.
"Nursing is not a job, it's a passion," she said. "When you love what you do and have a true heart for helping others, the job becomes a part of who you are. The title and position are only secondary."
Crum and the additional 39 recipients will be honored at the annual recognition gala at the Embassy Suites in Charleston on Sept. 28. They will be mentored throughout the next year.