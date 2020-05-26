West Virginia 10 will be closed at the CSX Railroad crossing at Harts in Lincoln County beginning 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, through 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, while CSX repairs its crossing. This is approximately 10 miles north of Chapmanville.
W.Va. 10 will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic at the site during this time.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes. Truck drivers are advised that there are no suitable local alternate routes for large trucks. Alternate routes for all drivers traveling from Huntington to Chapmanville include Interstate 64 and U.S. 119.