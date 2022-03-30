MOUNT GAY — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s recent four-night run of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” raised approximately $15,000 toward upgrading the Logan campus’ Savas Kostas Performing Arts Theater, according to a news release from the school.
College officials repeatedly stated the primary purpose of the production was to raise funds to renovate the venue, and several area businesses helped sponsor the show, which was attended by 1,600 over the run.
“We were lucky to have so many area businesses partner with us for this show,” said SWVCTC Communications Director Bill France. “They allowed us to raise the bar and produce a show that the college and the community could be proud of.”
France, as director of the show, designed its set. It was built by local carpenter Chris Erlewine, who owns Unique Kitchens, Inc. in Chapmanville.
“Chris volunteered his time and spent countless after-hours and weekends building a lunatic asylum on our stage,” France said.
The show’s actors and crew members came from all area theater companies.
“Our audiences were great,” France said. “Everyone was ready to come back out after these past two years and do something together again.”
Junior and senior students from Logan High School and Chapmanville Regional High School were brought to campus during the school day Friday for a special performance. Donations from Mountain Laurel Integrated Healthcare sponsored Logan High, and Robert Noone Legal Services sponsored CRHS.
Although some community theatrical productions have been performed in the venue in recent years, “Cuckoo’s Nest” marked the first time the college has produced its own show since 2007. The renovations that will be performed to Savas Kostas include upgrading the sound, lighting and curtains.
“We have a beautiful facility,” France said. “It just needs some loving care on the inside. This show will be a good start to getting us there.”
France added that more shows will likely be done after some of the upgrades are in place.
“Right now, we just want to focus on getting our theater ready,” France said. “We are glad the show was so well received. I’m extremely lucky to have so much support and encouragement from my colleagues at Southern. We are also blessed to have so many talented people in our local area.”
Other businesses that partnered with Southern to help make the show happen include Missy Birchfield, State Farm Agent; Chapmanville Primary Care; Appalachian Outpost; Logan Regional Medical Center; the City of Logan; Keefer’s Power Sports; Mountain State Harley-Davidson; Giovanni’s of Logan; Logan Motorcycle Sales; Stereo Video Unlimited; and Conley Tack Shop.