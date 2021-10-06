LOGAN — Logan County Commissioner Danny Ellis has made it official: He will not seek re-election to a third term in the 2022 election.
Since he was re-elected for a second term in 2016, Ellis has repeatedly hinted his second term would be his last. During Monday’s regular session of the commission, Ellis said he would not seek a third term in next year’s election.
“We’re about less than 100 days out from where people will start filing for these offices, and I just thought it was fair to the public and fair to anybody that wanted to seek election to this seat to let them know what my intentions were and just kind of move on out of the way and let the potential candidates go on and file for the seat,” Ellis said.
Ellis has served in the seat since January 2011, having been elected to his first term in 2010 after former longtime commissioner Art Kirkendoll decided not to run again. He represents Logan County in the eastern magisterial district.
Ellis announced the decision on his 66th birthday.
“I just don’t want to continue to hang on and hang on just for the purpose of hanging on,” Ellis said. “I just feel like right now is the time for me to just go into retirement and get some other younger folks, or whoever wants to run for this seat — you know, it’s not limited to the younger, it’s whoever desires to sit on the county commission.”
Ellis reflected on the past decade as a commissioner, noting numerous projects that have been accomplished, such as partnering with the Logan County Board of Education to turf all three football fields, building housing complexes like Logan Landing and the upcoming Loganwood Veterans Center and providing water to the Harts area.
“I think we positioned ourselves, and I purposed in my heart and in my mind, the people in Harts Creek … they finally got water in that area, and that was a long, long time coming,” Ellis said. “It’s hard to believe that we live in the 21st century and people didn’t have running water, but we positioned ourselves well enough financially to where if some of the small cities block grants or if some of the grant funding didn’t come in to help, we had money in our coal reallocation, and that’s specifically what it’s used for and we were able to capitalize on our ability to lay it back and store some of the money and take care of a major, major area of Logan County. That’s one of the things that I’m more proud of than anything is being able to get water to a large part of Logan County.”
Ellis said his priority for the remainder of his term is to continue economic development opportunities. Ellis said the county commission has some “pretty exciting things” on the table that could be a boon for economic development over the next two years.
“We’re going to continue to push economic development,” Ellis said. “We have to do that for the sake of Logan County, for the survival of Logan County, for the people of Logan County, for the schools of Logan County. We have got to continue to push and to try to be better and turn every peg that we can to try to bring some jobs, and when you bring jobs, you bring people an ability to stay home. You know, there’s people that still yet want to live in Logan County. They want opportunities in Logan County, so for the next 15 months, I’m going to do everything in my power working with our economic development people, working with the Governor’s Office, regardless of Democrat, Republican, whatever, it doesn’t make any difference. We’ve got to lock in and be focused on jobs and job creation in Logan County.”
Prior to serving on the county commission, Ellis was elected to the Chapmanville Town Council in the mid-1970s. In 1984, he ran for Logan County Board of Education, but was defeated by one vote. In 1986, he ran again and won the seat and served until 1992.
In 1992, he was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates and served for four years until his defeat in 1996. He served as the chief financial officer and business manager for the West Virginia Department of Transportation and in 2005, he was appointed as acting cabinet secretary for the Department of Transportation under Gov. Joe Manchin.
Ellis then worked as the assistant state treasurer under John Perdue until retiring in 2014. Additionally, Ellis also served as Logan County administrator from 1986 to 1997.
“It’s been a good ride, and I’m deeply appreciate to the people of Logan County for giving me the opportunity that they’ve given me, and there’s been a lot of people along the way that believed in me,” Ellis said. “They believed in my ability to get things done and to try to do the right things in the right way, and that’s what I’ve been about.”