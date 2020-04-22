LOGAN COUNTY — So far, seven of the county’s positive coronavirus cases have recovered from the illness, and one — 25-year-old Teddy Nelson — has died. There are now two active cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Logan County as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning.
One positive case, an adult female in her 30s or 40s, was confirmed Saturday, and the other positive case, an infant girl, was confirmed Tuesday. The adult became the county’s ninth person to test positive for the disease and the first since April 5. She is currently isolated at home. The infant is also isolated at home.
According to Browning, a patient’s recovery is determined by several CDC criteria regarding showing of symptoms over time, such as so many days without a fever, amount of days in quarantine and overall improvement of symptoms.
While the spike in Logan County’s case numbers appears to have leveled off, Browning said he expects to still periodically see positive cases.
“I think we’re probably going to see a few cases for the foreseeable future, maybe until a vaccine or some sort of medicine that we can treat this with,” Browning said. “We’re probably going to see a case or two — hopefully not much more than that — at one time.”
Browning said the health department expects possibly one or two cases to be associated with the adult case that is currently active because that person lives with family members.
“We kind of are expecting, maybe, one or more from that same family,” Browning said. “We can’t be sure of that, but we will know here shortly. Until there’s a vaccine or there’s a real treatment for this, I think we will probably see a few cases regularly for the foreseeable future.”
Browning noted that the current adult case was positively identified 13 days after the previous one on April 5, and said he hopes that trend continues or widens.
“That’s a pretty good number right there. Hopefully, we can continue that sort of a trend and maybe see a little bit even better than that, maybe one or so a month, but it’s going to be hard to tell just depending on your contacts and who you get associated with,” he said.
Browning encouraged citizens to continue following the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing and proper hygiene, noting that he believes Logan County has not been hit as harshly as it could have been thanks to those efforts.
“We’re going to follow that as far as we can. Obviously, that has helped,” he said. “Obviously, that has helped us to mitigate what the damage could have been and still, it’s a tremendous loss losing one individual. One is too many, but without the social distancing, our numbers would have been, probably, a lot higher as far as cases go and maybe even the end result of that. I do think that’s been a big key to it, and even when maybe we get back to whatever the new normal is going to be, you’ll probably still see people a little bit — maybe not standoffish — but a little bit staying away from each other more and not getting too close to peoples’ personal space.”
Getting tested for the virus still requires certain state and CDC criteria be met. For more information, call the Logan County Health Department at 304-792-8630.