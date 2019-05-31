CHAPMANVILLE - The wait is finally over - Dairy Delight is once again open for business in Chapmanville.
The former building that housed the business was destroyed by a massive fire that started in the kitchen on Dec. 11, 2016. The fire left the Chapmanville staple's future uncertain.
But thanks to the efforts of owner Jackie Tomblin, her son Tim Tomblin and others, planning for a rebuilt location came almost as soon as the old one burned. The efforts did not go unnoticed, as enthusiasm and excitement for its reopening was high. For its first day on Tuesday, getting a car anywhere near the building proved difficult due to the crowd.
When asked about the community response to Tuesday's reopening, both Jackie and Tim Tomblin responded with two words: "Gosh" and "Wow."
"We've been inside here cooking all day, and we really haven't stuck our heads out the door much to see," Tim Tomblin said. "From what I understand, it's backed up down the road, which is a good thing. Of course, it might make a few people mad with the traffic and what have you, but there's been a lot of people wanting us to be back, and they've stopped in here just about every day - somebody has - asking when we are going to open. Wherever we go, somebody wants to know."
Dairy Delight began as a local offshoot of Dairy Queen by the late Tom Rose Tomblin and his half-brother, Tom Mathis, the former of whom coined the name. The store has two locations Mount Gay and in Chapmanville, the latter of which started in 1968.
The restaurant's menu features an array of items similar to Dairy Queen, including hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken strips and barbecues, and numerous sweets like candy, cakes and ice cream - which includes the popular Polar Pete. Toppings are made and mixed fresh at the restaurant, and fresh fruit is used.
"There's a need to have the products that we have here in the community, and we thought it was a big decision to open back up," Tim Tomblin said. "Of course, you can see it's a lot of work, and we just hope to provide the community with good service, good products and keep them coming back."
"These are wonderful people down here, and they've looked forward to this so long," Jackie Tomblin said. "So we're just glad we can do something for the community, really."
Jackie Tomblin says the new Dairy Delight employs about 20 workers and is currently hiring for more positions. Anyone interested can pick up an application at the restaurant.
Dairy Delight is located at 829 Main St. in Chapmanville, beside Hardee's. Hours are 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.