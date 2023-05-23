"Practicing for Perfection" - Girls from The Dance Studio in Logan have been working on their performance for the Studio's annual dance recital. The recital will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 on in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Tickets will be sold at the door.
"Practicing for Perfection" - Girls from The Dance Studio in Logan have been working on their performance for the Studio's annual dance recital. The recital will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 on in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Tickets will be sold at the door.
