LOGAN - Girls from The Dance Studio in Logan have been working on their performance for the Studio's annual dance recital.

The recital will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 on in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Tickets will be sold at the door.

