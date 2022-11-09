Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville Police arrested a man from Danville after they say a search of his vehicle yielded large amounts of pain and nerve medication, heroin or fentanyl, methamphetamine and more.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Emery Keith Branham, 59, of Danville is charged with possession with intent to deliver schedule II, possession with intent to deliver schedule IV, and possession with intent to deliver schedule V.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you