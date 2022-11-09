CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville Police arrested a man from Danville after they say a search of his vehicle yielded large amounts of pain and nerve medication, heroin or fentanyl, methamphetamine and more.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Emery Keith Branham, 59, of Danville is charged with possession with intent to deliver schedule II, possession with intent to deliver schedule IV, and possession with intent to deliver schedule V.
Branham was arrested Nov. 1 after three members of the Chapmanville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on him for “obstructing driver’s view.”
The report states that police made the traffic stop during routine patrol in the area of the Chapmanville Inn motel. That’s when they say a black car traveled toward the back of the motel.
Upon speaking to Branham, he gave verbal consent to conduct a search of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
Police say the search yielded 136 400mg Gabapentin pills, 64 600mg Gabapentin pills, 39 800mg Gabapentin pills, 24 50mg Tramadol pills, six 15mg morphine sulfate pills, five 10mg Diazepam pills, four 0.5mg Clonazepam pills, one 10mg Hydrocodone pill, and one 30mg Oxycodone pill. The pills were located in various unmarked pill bottles throughout the vehicle, the report states.
Police say they also located two pieces of tightly folded foil which contained a white-powder like substance believed to be heroin or fentanyl, a baggy containing a clear crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine weighing 3.4 grams, and three baggies containing a green leafy like substance believed to be marijuana and weighing 12.17 grams.
According to the complaint, Branham was also in possession of a Ruger 9mm handgun with two fully-loaded magazines, a Ruger .380 caliber handgun with three fully-loaded magazines, and additional ammunition for both firearms. $141 was also found.
While speaking with Branham, police say that he stated that he has been fighting a narcotic addition for an extended period of time, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.
Branham currently sits behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on a cash only bond of $50,000. He was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate David Adkins.