LOGAN — Police in Logan arrested a Boone County man after he was caught shoplifting nearly $600 worth of merchandise from the Walmart store at the Fountain Place Mall.
The arrest was made Nov. 26 by Patrolman J.L. Isaacs of the City of Logan Police Department after he responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. When Isaacs arrived, he made contact with the Walmart Loss Prevention Team, who said Nathaniel Berry, 23, of Danville had taken $584.85 worth of merchandise and had attempted to leave the store with it.
According to the Walmart Loss Prevention Team, Berry had also shoplifted the week prior, and video footage of that event was provided. A criminal history check of Berry through Logan County 911 showed that he had no prior shoplifting convictions.
According to Patrolman Isaacs, Berry was “acting anxious and couldn’t hold still.” Isaacs performed a pat-down of Berry and found one bowl containing a white powdery substance, which was not identified in the criminal complaint.
Berry has been charged with misdemeanor shoplifting and public intoxication. His bail was posted the same evening of his arrest.
Logan County Magistrate Court also recently released another criminal complaint related to shoplifting at Walmart on May 28, 2021. According to that complaint, John Collins, 45, of Mallory, was caught shoplifting a Smart Waves Pool at the Fountain Place Mall Walmart totaling $799.29.
A background check on Collins showed that he had one prior shoplifting conviction and an active warrant for a second offense shoplifting charge from the Logan Police Department in 2020. Collins was charged with third offense shoplifting, a felony.
Collins was arraigned on a $20,000 bond for both his second and third offense shoplifting charges on Nov. 26 by Magistrate Dwight Williamson. He remains behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.