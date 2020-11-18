STOLLINGS — Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center’s Practical Nursing Program, at Three Mile Curve in Stollings, is conducting Entrance Exam registration for the Practical Nurse (PN) class that begins in August 2021.
Enrollment in RRWCTC Adult Education classes and a free TABE assessment must be completed by potential nursing students. The TABE measures proficiency in math and reading skills. The TABE assessment is required to be eligible to take the entrance exam.
The exam fee is $92 (plus tax) and payable online once the registration process is complete.
The next available TEAS testing dates are on Dec. 1, 3, 15 and 17. All tests begin at 10 a.m. and take about three to four hours to complete.
The RRWCTC Adult Education Department also offers free Practical Nursing readiness instruction. Special emphasis is given to preparing for the TEAS test, academic strategies and career readiness. Call for study times and appointments. Online study access is available after registration is complete.
For questions, contact Mike York at 304-752-4687, Extension 4, or email myork@k12.wv.us.