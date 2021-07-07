LOGAN — David Brash, FACHE, CPPS, will join Logan Regional Medical Center as its new chief executive officer (CEO) in August, according to a news release.
Brash will join LRMC from Logan Memorial Hospital (LMH) in Russellville, Kentucky, where he has served as CEO since 2019. At LRMC, he will succeed Simon Ratliff, who left Logan for Beckley in February to become CEO of Raleigh General Hospital.
In the meantime, LRMC chief operating officer (COO) Vickie Demers has served as interim CEO of the hospital and will continue to do so until he arrives in August. She will continue serving as COO after he assumes the position.
Before his tenure as CEO of LMH, Brash served as vice president of CEO of physician services for Ballad Health in Kingsport, Tennessee, and as president and CEO of Wellmont Medical Associates, located in the same city, before that. Brash has also previously served as CEO of Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital in Harlan, Kentucky; CEO of Russell County Medical Center in Lebanon, Virginia; and administrator and CEO of Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill, West Virginia.
Additionally, Brash previously served in several leadership positions within the Wellmont Health System, including system senior vice president, business development and rural strategy, and regional vice president and president.
“David Brash has the right experience and expertise we’re looking for to lead our team at Logan Regional Medical Center into the future,” said Kellie Wooten-Willis, chair of the board of trustees for LRMC. “We are excited to welcome him to our community, and we look forward to working with him to enhance quality care and services here, and advance new initiatives as we continue our mission of making communities healthier.”
Brash holds a maste’s in management/health care administration from Marshall University and a bachelor’s in health care administration from the West Virginia Institute of Technology Community and Technical College. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is credentialed as a certified professional in patient safety by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement.
“In my time at Logan Memorial Hospital, I have seen first-hand the mission-centric culture we have here at LifePoint and how it drives quality outcomes, patient safety, community engagement and so much more,” Brash said. “I look forward to joining the Logan Regional Medical Center team as we work together to strengthen the hospital’s position as a community partner and place that people choose to come for healthcare, physicians want to practice and employees want to work.”
“We are delighted to welcome David to Logan Regional Medical Center,” said Cherie Sibley, FACHE, president of LifePoint Health’s Central Division, of which LRMC is a part. “David is a veteran healthcare leader with more than 30 years of experience in the industry, and he has a track record for leadership excellence and community engagement at our own Logan Memorial Hospital and elsewhere. We look forward to working with him, as well as the staff, physicians and community to explore how Logan Regional Medical Center can continue to grow the many ways it serves Logan and the surrounding communities.”