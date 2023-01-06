Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Tuesday morning brought scary headlines about Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old football player for the Buffalo Bills.

During a much-anticipated Monday Night Football faceoff between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, in a regular play after a regular tackle, Hamlin stood, staggered, then fell to the ground. The unthinkable had happened: he suffered a cardiac arrest. His heart had stopped. Coaches, players, referees and medical professionals rushed to assist. CPR was administered for nine minutes. Finally, Hamlin was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you