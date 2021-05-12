Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

With the Beth Haven Christian School boys basketball team and principal Regina Vance by his side, Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti signed a proclamation on Tuesday, May 4, to declare “Day of the Hornets” in Logan to commemorate the school winning the West Virginia Christian Education Association State Championship. Prior to the proclamation at city hall, a parade consisting of Beth Haven students, parents and faculty made its way through downtown.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

