With the Beth Haven Christian School boys basketball team and principal Regina Vance by his side, Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti signed a proclamation on Tuesday, May 4, to declare “Day of the Hornets” in Logan to commemorate the school winning the West Virginia Christian Education Association State Championship. Prior to the proclamation at city hall, a parade consisting of Beth Haven students, parents and faculty made its way through downtown.
'Day of the Hornets' declared in Logan for Beth Haven championship
- Logan Banner
-
-
Latest News
- Health system taking COVID-19 vaccine to coal miners
- This week in West Virginia history
- Man vows to be back in Charleston in 2022
- Steve Mickey: Road to the playoffs begin
- Lady Cats tally five runs in 7th, get past Belfry, 9-6
- Man baseball falls to Irish, routs Wayne, Tug Valley
- Lady Tigers rout River View, then go into quarantine
- WV to get more than $5M in settlement over marketing of opioid withdrawal drug Suboxone
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- STATE CHAMPS! Man wins first ever state title in dramatic finish
- Logan police busy with drug arrests
- Several county hoopsters named to All-Cardinal teams
- Dwight Williamson: Even in softball, Logan County boasts many characters
- SHARON KAY ROBINSON
- Seven city firefighters promoted to captain rank
- Logan County Schools to offer extensive summer programs for students
- VICTORIA BAYLESS
- Man-handled: No. 1 Billies rout Webster, reach first state final since 1990
- Boys basketball state tournament: Winfield upsets No. 2 Fairmont Senior in AAA quarterfinals
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.