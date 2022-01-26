PEACH CREEK — Will Thompson, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, was in the Logan area Monday morning to announce a federal grant award for the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center’s Fresh Start program.
Thompson met with officials from both the Day Report Center and the county at the Logan County Commission’s complex at the old 84 Lumber at Peach Creek. Thompson served as a circuit judge in Boone County from 2007 until August 2021, when he was nominated for his current position by President Joe Biden.
The grant award of $600,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice BJA Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Based Program will go toward expanding Day Report’s Fresh Start program in Logan, Lincoln and Mingo counties over the next three years.
Fresh Start is a comprehensive program with an emphasis on gardening and farming that provides people in recovery with an alternative to incarceration. Fresh Start participants tend to a garden, and the time spent there can be voluntary or used to fulfill mandated community service hours.
The commission’s Peach Creek location also happens to be the hub of Logan County’s Fresh Start program, the produce of which is provided to a food pantry also housed at the facility.
Thompson spoke about the growth of the Day Report Center during his tenure as a circuit judge, saying he believes that Southwestern Regional is one of the state’s premier Day Report Centers.
“For lack of better terms, it’s where every other Day Report Center goes to learn how to do things,” Thompson said. “One of the really cool parts about my new job is I play a small part in determining how grants are administered and who receives grants, and when I saw this grant was coming up for the Day Report Center and Fresh Start Program, I got real excited.”
Thompson also announced a $194,000 School Violence Prevention Program grant award to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. The grant will be used to update cameras, locks and other necessities at the county’s elementary schools.
Looking forward, Thompson said he hopes to continue to use his new position to find ways to aid in combatting the drug epidemic in southern West Virginia.
“One of the biggest problems this area has is the drug problem, and the drug problem is an addiction problem,” Thompson said, “so anything and everything we can do to expand treatment, I want to be at the forefront, I want to be doing that. Also, I wanted it to be understood that I’m going to change the direction of prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In times past, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has focused more on street level drug dealing and drug offenses, and I want to change that to where we’re going further up the food chain where I think we can actually have an impact on the communities by arresting the mid-level and above people who are participating in illicit drug trade.
“It’s been my experience that if the local drug dealer is arrested and goes to jail, he’s replaced the next day,” Thompson added. “I want to go further up the food chain and try to have a bigger impact there.”